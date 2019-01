Almost one year ago our community endured an unreal and horrific incident in the shooting of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Sheriff Scott Israel was criticized almost from the beginning and today at 3 Pm Florida’s new governor will announce his campaign promise of suspending the current Broward sheriff. Stuart Kaplan, Isreal’s attorney, joined bill to give us all the details of what’s to be expected today.



https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/wftlam-1677.mp3