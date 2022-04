Sheryl Crow has released a new cover of the Rolling Stones song “Live With Me” – with a very special guest star.

The recording features some blues harmonica played by none other than Mick Jagger himself.

The track will be part of Crow’s upcoming documentary Sheryl, as well as the two-disc soundtrack that collects 35 songs spanning the singer’s entire career.

Sheryl will premiere on Showtime May 6th.

What’s the best ‘rockumentary’ you’ve watched in the last year?