Sheryl Crow doesn't understand the big stink over Taylor Swift's masters controversy

Crow was Wednesday night's special guest on Watch What Happens Live! During the Q&A portion of the show, a fan asked the "Soak up the Sun" singer about her thoughts on the drama surrounding Taylor Swift.

The fan referenced Crow's recent signing to Big Machine Records, which is managed by Swift's alleged-bully, Scooter Braun. Swift publicly decried Braun assuming ownership to the masters of her songs, calling it one of her worst nightmares.

The controversy also drew the proverbial line in the sand where numerous artists chose sides.

Looks like Sheryl Crow picked hers, saying, "That’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times. I don’t know what the big stink was."

She added, "I’m kind of out of the loop, so I don’t really know."

By the looks of the comments section on the clip, now up on YouTube, Crow won't be out of the loop for very long.

