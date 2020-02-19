Sheryl Crow headlining Las Vegas charity concert this May

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesSheryl Crow will be headlining the 2020 Sands Care INSPIRE charity concert in Las Vegas, an event to raise funds for at-risk youth and local community service organizations.

The show, which is part of Sheryl’s summer concert tour dates, will take place at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

"With Sheryl Crow launching her new tour, Las Vegas concert fans can see one of the summer's hottest shows, while helping our charity partners better serve our community," Ron Reese, an exec at Las Vegas Sands, says in a statement. Las Vegas Sands owns the Venetian Resort.

INSPIRE 2020 ticket sales will benefit Sands Cares Accelerator members Green Our Planet (GoP) and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY). Kelly Clarkson headlined the event last year.

Sheryl also announced new 2020 tour dates, with tickets going on sale today.

