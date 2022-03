A new documentary will premiere in May about the life and career of Sheryl Crow.

Directed by Amy Scott, Sheryl chronicles Crow’s rise to fame, her professional hurdles and her battle with breast cancer. The film will debut on Showtime on May 6.

In addition to archival footage, the documentary also incorporates interviews with collaborators and friends of Crow’s, including Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.

