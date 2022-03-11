Sheryl Crow releasing soundtrack album to accompany her new documentary, ‘Sheryl,’ in May

UMe/Big Machine Records

Sheryl, a new documentary about Sheryl Crow, gets its world premiere tonight at the South by Southewest festival in Austin, Texas, and now comes word that a companion soundtrack album will be released on May 6, coinciding with the date that the movie will debut on Showtime.

Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary is a 35-track compilation that features the Grammy winner’s biggest hits, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up the Sun,” “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough,” “Everyday Is a Winding Road” and many others.

The album also is packed with deep tracks and three newly recorded songs, as well as collaborations with such famous artists as Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton, Sting, Keith Richards and the late Johnny Cash.

Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available digitally and as a two-CD set.

The Sheryl documentary premieres tonight at SXSW starting at 8 p.m. CT. According to a press release, the doc “[n]avigates Crow’s seminal yet hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame — before harnessing the power of her gift.”

Here’s the full list of songs on the soundtrack:

“If It Makes You Happy”

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“All I Wanna Do”

“What Can I Do for You”

“Run, Baby, Run”

“Hard to Make a Stand”

“Sweet Rosalyn”

“A Change Would Do You Good”

“Home”

“Love Is a Good Thing”

“Strong Enough”

“Can’t Cry Anymore”

“Everyday Is a Winding Road”

“Redemption Day”

“The Difficult Kind” (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

“I Shall Believe”

“Real Gone” (Live)

“My Favorite Mistake”

“Riverwide”

“Crash and Burn”

“Steve McQueen”

“Soak Up the Sun”

“Out of Our Heads”

“Detours”

“Be Myself”

“Prove You Wrong” (featuring Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

“Tell Me When It’s Over” (featuring Chris Stapleton)

“Beware of Darkness” (featuring Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

“The Worst” (featuring Keith Richards)

“Story of Everything” (featuring Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

“Everything Is Broken” (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

“Redemption Day” (with Johnny Cash)

“Forever”

“Still the Same”

“Live with Me”

