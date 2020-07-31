Sheryl Crow revamps "Woman in the White House" for 2020

Credit: Dove Shore

Sheryl Crow has released a reimagined take on her 2012 B-side track, “Woman in the White House.”

While the original song had a country twang, this new version contains rocking guitars and pounding drums. It also features some slight tweaks to the lyrics, though the straightforward chorus stays the same.

“Don’t you think it’s time we put a woman in the White House/With a whole new attitude/We could use a little female common sense/Down on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Sheryl sings.

“When I first recorded this song 8 years ago, I was hopeful that we, as a nation, would seize the moment and put a Woman in the White House,” she says in a statement. “That did not happen — but our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard.”

Crow adds, “We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are.”

While there isn’t a female presidential candidate this year, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to choose a woman as his running mate.

