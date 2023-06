The Bonnaroo festival was a couple weeks ago, but they posted a fun video of Sheryl Crow rollerblading through the fairgrounds, while playing an accordion, and singing her hit songs. Some people didn’t really recognize her as she skated by. Others took quick pics, and you’ll hear a couple of people blown away when Sheryl stops by them. Sheryl can play guitar, bass guitar, piano, keyboards, harmonica, accordion, ukulele, and autoharp.