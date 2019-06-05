Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris team for upbeat rocker "Prove You Wrong"

The Valory Music Co.Two pop/rock icons and one country-pop crossover star are joining forces for an upbeat new anthem.

"Prove You Wrong" comes from Sheryl Crow's upcoming album Threads, and features Sheryl teaming with her pal Stevie Nicks, as well as Maren Morris, the country star who provided vocals on the pop smash "The Middle."

The track features all three women singing about how, despite their ex's prediction, they're doing just fine now that he's gone.

"You said if you left, I'd be laid up in a bed of tears/I'd be goin' crazy 'cause without you baby/I'd be sad and lonely 'round here," they sing, but then add, "It wouldn't take much to prove you wrong/I got my mind made up, got my high heels on/It wouldn't take much to prove you wrong."

The track also features guitar work courtesy of The Eagles' Joe Walsh and country star and current Eagles touring member Vince Gill.

Sheryl tweeted, "Such an honor to collaborate with @StevieNicks, my hero! And what a joy to welcome @Marenmorris into our little club of fierce female rockers!"

An incredulous Maren, meanwhile, tweeted, "I'm on a song with @SherylCrow + @StevieNicks," followed by the "brain exploding" emoji.

Sheryl's album of all-star collaborations, Threads, comes out August 30. Among the guests on the album: the late Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples and, reportedly, Keith Richards, Don Henley and Chris Stapleton.