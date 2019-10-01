Sheryl Crow teams with Ralph Lauren for "Together in Pink" campaign to help fight cancer

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboTo kick off the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sheryl Crow is teaming up with Ralph Lauren for the brand’s “Together in Pink” campaign.

Sheryl, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, shares her own personal story as part of the campaign video, which features other cancer survivors and their family members.

“My life changed so dramatically after I had cancer,” she says in the video.

She adds, “Even though I would never wish a cancer diagnosis on anyone, what you come away with and what you accrue -- the life lessons, the strength, the perspective -- is invaluable.”

As part of the campaign, Ralph Lauren is launching its 2019 Pink Pony Collection, which includes a light pink “Live Love” t-shirt. One-hundred-percent of the purchase price from the $68 tee and 25% of sales from all other items in the collection will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation, or to an international network of cancer charities.

