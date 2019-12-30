Sheryl Crow thinks it's "fantastic" that both she and Alanis Morissette are playing 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesTuesday night's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will feature two powerhouse female stars of the '90s: Sheryl Crow, performing from New Orleans, and Alanis Morissette, performing in New York's Times Square. Sheryl was thrilled to hear that Alanis was also on the bill.

"Oh, that's fantastic!" she said. "Alanis and I have this history together. You know, we were two women that kind of ushered in a whole new future...as young females who produced themselves and who are outspoken and were kinda out, rockin'. I'm glad she's out doing it again."

Sheryl's performance from New Orleans is part of the Allstate Fan Fest. She says she jumped at the chance to do it because of her special connection to New Orleans, where she made her self-titled 1996 album.

"It's a really cool place, and...several of my biggest hits I recorded in New Orleans: 'If It Makes You Happy' and 'A Change Would Do You Good' and 'Everyday Is a Winding Road,'" Sheryl tells ABC Audio. "And so many of the songs that we play every night on stage, we recorded there in New Orleans. So we have a special affinity for the people there and for the atmosphere."

"So much of that record was inspired by being in New Orleans and walking through the streets and just absorbing some of that incredible music history that they have down there," Sheryl adds. "So we'll definitely play those tunes and celebrate with the people down there."



In addition to Sheryl, Usher is also performing live from New Orleans durung NYRE, while Billy Porter will host the official Central Time Zone countdown to 2020. Other performers this year include Dan + Shay and Paula Abdul. The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

