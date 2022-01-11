Sheryl Crow’s alma mater names choral performance and rehearsal hall in her honor

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Students attending the University of Missouri’s School of Music will now be able to gather in Sheryl Crow Hall.

The university, which is Sheryl’s alma mater, has named a choral performance and rehearsal hall located inside the school’s Music Center after the Grammy winner, according to a Facebook post.

As the Columbia Missourian reports, Sheryl graduated from the University of Missouri in 1984 with a degree in music education, and later received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2011. The Hall was named in her honor because of her support for the building’s fundraising campaign, and the benefit concert she did for the cause in 2015.

Julia Gaines, the School of Music’s director, tells the publication that Sheryl Crow Hall will be used as a performance space, and also will host history lectures, and classes in conducting, chorus and more. It’s also the main space used by the public after performances and events, which is another reason they named the space after Sheryl.

The school had hoped to unveil the hall in September when Sheryl headlined the local Roots N Blues Festival, but COVID-19 policies prevented her from visiting.

Sheryl is one of many performers set to perform at Brandi Carlile‘s Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination festival in Mexico’s Riviera Maya early next month, and so far, the event appears to be proceeding as scheduled. On February 11, she’ll celebrate her 60th birthday.

