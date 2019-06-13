Sheryl Crow's new album features Sting, James Taylor, Eric Clapton & more

Among the collaborators: Eric Clapton, Sting, James Taylor, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, country stars Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Chris Stapleton, rap legend Chuck D of Public Enemy fame, blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr., R&B singer Andra Day, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, alt-rock singer, songwriter and guitarist St. Vincent, and female alt-rock duo Lucius.

From the album, Sheryl has already released her duet with the late Johnny Cash, "Redemption Day," as well as her collaboration with Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, "Live Wire," and her track with Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris, "Prove You Wrong." Today, she released her track with Joe Walsh, "Still the Good Old Days."

Threads will be out August 30. Sheryl has suggested that it may be her final album, though not her final recording.

Here's the full track listing:

"Prove You Wrong" -- featuring Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris

"Live Wire" -- featuring Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples

"Tell Me When It's Over" -- featuring Chris Stapleton

"Story of Everything" -- featuring Chuck D, Andra Day & Gary Clark Jr.

"Beware of Darkness" -- featuring Eric Clapton, Sting & Brandi Carlile

"Redemption Day" -- featuring Johnny Cash

"Cross Creek Road" -- featuring Lukas Nelson

"Everything Is Broken" -- featuring Jason Isbell

"The Worst" -- featuring Keith Richards

"Lonely Alone" -- featuring Willie Nelson

"Border Lord" -- featuring Kris Kristofferson

"Still the Good Old Days" -- featuring Joe Walsh

"Wouldn't Want to Be Like You" -- featuring St. Vincent

"Don't" -- featuring Lucius

"Nobody's Perfect" -- featuring Emmylou Harris

"Flying Blind" -- featuring James Taylor

"For the Sake of Love" -- featuring Vince Gill

