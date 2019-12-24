Sheryl Crow's oldest son shouldn't read this story

Big Machine Label Group

Big Machine Label GroupIf you're 12-year-old Wyatt Crow -- and your mom happens to be Sheryl Crow -- stop reading righ t now, unless you want your Christmas gift to be spoiled.

Sheryl says that she's chosen Christmas gifts for her two sons that reflect their current interests, but adds she's thankful that her kids actually have interests that don't involve screen time.

"I'm lucky that my kids are still young enough that they like doing things, they don't want to just sit on their iPads and play games and all that," Sheryl tells ABC Audio. "And y'know, they still enjoy playing. And my twelve-year-old is very into making beats. So he doesn't know it, but he's gonna get a drum machine that you can program."

She laughs, "The learning curve is going to be huge and that is not my wheelhouse, so I'm gonna have to have somebody help him!"

As for her nine-year-old son, Levi, Sheryl says he's "super, super, super into sports," so he's getting "some good sports stuff."

"We're gonna just be homebodies and wake up at our own beds," she says of her family's Christmas plans. "And come downstairs and see what Mommy-slash-Santa has planned!"

It's no wonder Sheryl and her boys want to stay home: It's been a busy year. 2019 saw Sheryl release the all-star duets project Threads, which she says is her final album, and did plenty of TV appearances and live performances.

She'll ring in 2020 by playing the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans, and you'll be able to watch her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest December 31 on ABC.

