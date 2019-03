Donny and Marie Osmond will no longer be lighting up the Las Vegas strip. I can’t even stand it.

The brother and sister duo announced the end of their Vegas show. Their final show will be in November.

The two have been performing together for over 40 years. Even though this is the end of the show in Las Vegas, Marie told Good Morning America, “It’s not the end of Donny and Marie.”

Did Las Vegas get to “hip” for Donny and Marie or was it just time for a change?