She’s Always Been My Favorite American Idol!

Kelly Clarkson interviewed Al Roker about his new book, You Look So Much Better in Person.

Kelly and Al bonded over the title as it is the ‘compliment’ they both get when fans meet them and they both hate it.

Al said, I make my living on TV so if I look better here it just means that I’m scaring small children on TV.

Both say they know the intention is a compliment but because the majority of their work is done on TV it makes them wonder how they look on TV.

What is a compliment people say to you but you wish they wouldn’t?