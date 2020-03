Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is back in the spotlight, for singing not politics. Last night, she was revealed as a contestant on “The Masked Singer” after she sang “Baby Got Back” in a bear costume…The celebrity judges on the show thought maybe it was Christina Applegate or Tina Fey rapping the Sir Mix-A-Lot hit. Palin called it the weirdest thing she’s ever done, but said it was all about fun, and unity.