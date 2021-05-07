It’s time to be very quiet once again! The final trailer for the heavily-anticipated thriller “A Quiet Place 2” has been released just a couple weeks before the film hits theaters. As a matter of fact, the film was also a couple of weeks away from hitting theaters when COVID hit and turned Hollywood upside down. John Krasinski is back in the director’s chair for the second film. Emily Blunt stars in the film and will be guiding her family through the outside world after the family escapes from the events of the first film. The original plan was to have the film be released in September, but Paramount decided to speed things up about and now the film will be released on May 28.