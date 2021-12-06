Shine On: NY Man Is Named Guinness World Record Holder For A Holiday Light Display

I wonder what Clark W. Griswold would think about this.

A man in Lagrangeville, New York just won the Guinness World Record for his holiday light display.

Tim Gay’s home is lit up with 687,000 blinking, multicolored lights.

He calls it the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display (using the initials of his children).

Gay beat his own record this year – back in 2012, he won with only half as many lights.

Do you have a story of a house either growing up — or currently — that is spectacularly annoying with its lights or decorations?