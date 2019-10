Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines might want to take a trip to Waco, Texas for a cup of coffee.

The Gaines’ have officially opened their coffee shop named Magnolia Press. I just don’t get why they didn’t call it Shiplap & Cream….

The popular design team thought this would be a perfect addition to their Silos project.

Chip and Joanna are building a retail village in Waco including a furniture store and other recreational spaces.

