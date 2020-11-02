Shirley MacLaine’s Secret to Her Longevity: ‘I’m Not a Diva’

Shirley MacLaine is 86 years old and has been in the business since she was 16 years old.

She has 5 Oscar nominations winning in 1984 for her portrayal of Aurora Greenway in Terms of Endearment.

Added to her collection are 5 Golden Globe awards, an Emmy and many other awards.

She has 3 films lined up when it is safe to go back to work.

The secret to her longevity? While she tells the truth she is not a diva.

She said she, never thought about quitting and doesn’t socialize Hollywood style.

What is your favorite movie starring Shirley MacLaine?