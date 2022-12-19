Shirley Watts, wife of late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, dies at 84

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/GettyImages

Just 16 months after Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away, his wife, Shirley Watts, has died at the age of 84.

“It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” reads a statement from her family, according to Variety. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.” It added, “Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”

Charlie and Shirley wed in 1964, before the Rolling Stones took off, and were together until his death on August 24, 2021. She met the future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer when they were both students at the Royal College of Art, where Charlie was studying graphic design. He was only a part-time jazz musician at the time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.