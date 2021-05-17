Shock Rock Me! Alice Cooper to launch US tour with Ace Frehley in September

Courtesy of Live Nation

Alice Cooper has announced plans to hit the road this fall for a U.S. tour, and he’ll be accompanied by original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as his opening act on nearly all of the shows.

Cooper will kicks things off without Frehley on September 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Ace will then join the trek on the next night in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The outing will continue with Frehley through an October 22 concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, and then the shock rocker will wrap things up with an October 23 performance in Atlanta at the Shaky Knees Festival.

“We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” says Cooper. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

Adds Frehely, “I’ve known Alice for over 30 years. We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday, May 18, starting at 10 a.m. local time, while venue and radio pre-sales will go on sale beginning Wednesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

Cooper’s latest studio album, Detroit Stories, was released in February. Frehley’s most recent album, the cover project Origins, Vol. 2, came out in September 2020.

Here’s Copper’s full list of tour dates:

9/17 — Atlantic City, NJ, Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino*

9/18 — Gilford, NH, Bank of NH Pavilion

9/19 — Bridgeport, CT, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/21 — Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/22 — Farmingville, NY, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

9/24 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/25 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/27 — Youngstown, OH, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

9/28 — Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center

9/29 — Indianapolis, IN, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

10/1 — Milwaukee, WI, BMO Harris Pavilion

10/2 — St. Louis, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

10/3 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheatre

10/5 — Pikeville, KY, Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/6 — Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheater

10/7 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/9 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

10/10 — West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/11 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/13 — Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/14 — Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

10/18 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

10/19 — Austin, TX, HEB Center

10/20 — Fort Worth, TX, Will Rogers Auditorium

10/22 — Tupelo, MS, Bancorp South Arena

10/23 — Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival*

* = without Ace Frehley.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.