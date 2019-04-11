Shocking and Unexpected Celebrity Facts You Never Knew Before!

Who knew that celebs had lives BEFORE they were celebs! For some reason, I thought they were just born famous! AND check out some juicy details of affairs and some murderous connections too!

1. Megan Mullally had a part in “Finding Nemo”, but they fired her because she refused to do her “Will & Grace” voice.

2. Betty White is older than sliced bread. She was born on January 17th, 1922. The first time a pre-sliced loaf of bread was sold was in 1928.

3. Shirley Temple was such a talented child actor that people were convinced she was actually a dwarf, so the Vatican sent someone to investigate.

4. Elvis was a natural blonde.

5. Christopher Walken used to be a lion tamer.

6. Martin Luther King Jr., Barbara Walters, and Anne Frank were all born the same year: 1929.

7. Rock Hudson had affairs with both Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean while filming the movie “Giant”. Allegedly.

8. Mark Wahlberg has three nipples. And Harry Styles has four.

9. Jason Statham was a professional diver before he became an actor.

10. Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda is named after the video game “The Legend of Zelda”. He was a huge fan.

11. Humphrey Bogart was two inches shorter than Ingrid Bergman, so he wore platform shoes and stood on boxes to appear taller in “Casablanca”.

12. Singer Eartha Kitt had a THREESOME with Paul Newman and James Dean. Again, allegedly.

(Eartha was the black Catwoman on the “Batman” TV show in the 1960s.)

13. In the early ’70s, Angela Lansbury moved her family from Hollywood to Ireland because her daughter was getting mixed up with the MANSON FAMILY. Also, her son was hooked on heroin.

14. Bea Arthur was one of the first members of the Women’s Reserve in the Marine Corps in the 1940s.

15. Tom Cruise’s front-right tooth is in the center of his mouth.

HERE’S MORE!