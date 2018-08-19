Shooting at Football Game in Wellington is not a ‘school’ Shooting

Detectives are still trying to place the pieces of the puzzle together regarding the commotion after a shooting at the Palm Beach Central-Dwyer high school football game Friday night. According to Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Frank Kitzerow, the act was that of community violence. It “barely spilled” on to the school campus. The shooting occurred about 50 yards from the main road and outside the “secure” area of the stadium.

One or both of the men shot were targeted. Daniel Foster Sr., a 39-year-old father of Dwyer senior, Daniel Foster Jr., is in stable condition from a gunshot wound to his torso. The other victim is a 29-year-old male who is said by authorities to be in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

