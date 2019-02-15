Shooting Reported at Manufacturing Company

Authorities in Aurora, Illinois are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred at a manufacturing company.

The incident has been reported at the Henry Pratt Company located near 600 block of Archer Avenue.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

A witness told reporters that they heard several gunshots.

“The customer said they heard one shot fired, then more shots like ‘boom, boom, boom,’” she told NBC 5.

The shooter has since been taken into custody, however, not much is known about the shooter at this time. One witness, John Probst, told ABC7 that he recognized the shooter and believes he may have been an employee of the company. Probst also said the shooter used “a pistol with a laser.”

So far there have been no confirmed reports of injuries of fatalities, however, Foxnews is reporting that a number of victims have been taken from the with scene with injuries, including 4 police officers who are said to be in stable condition. A large number of police forces and ambulances remain at the scene.

This is a developing story.