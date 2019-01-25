Shooting Spree Near “Happy Valley” Penn State University Kills Three

Authorities say at least three people, including the gunman, are dead after a man opened fire at a hotel bar in State College and then again at a random house.

Police say the first shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College.
The bar is about two miles from Happy Valley and Penn State University’s main campus.

Police identify the dead shooter as Jordan Witmer, a 21-year-old from Bellefonte, shot and killed Dean Beachy, a 62-year-old from Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar, citing coroner Scott Sayers.

Witmer also shot another man and woman who was either his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend at the bar, according to State College police chief John Gardner.

Authorities said he drove away from the bar and broke into a home and shot and killed a man inside before shooting and killing himself, WJAC reported. The gunman reportedly didn’t know the man.

