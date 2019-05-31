Shop For Hurricane Supplies Tax Free This Weekend!

I can’t believe I just said the “H” word. I feel like I need to whisper it! This tax free weekend isn’t as fun as the right before school starts tax free weekend, BUT this one is a bit more important. This is for your safety! The tax free holiday starts tomorrow 5/31 and goes through 6/3.

Get the supplies you need NOW so you’re not in the lurch when a storm hits. I know you’ve seen those long-long-long-long lines on TV!

I would STRONGLY suggest you buy now – little red gas cans. They were SO hard to find last time! And let me tell you, the 5 I had really saved my son and I when we were driving back from Atlanta! We filled up our cans in ATL and topped off the tank a few times before we got back home. The lines at gas stations (which didn’t have any gas) were so long! The people were waiting for whenever the gas tanker truck was going to come!

So during the sales tax holiday, you can buy a variety of hurricane supplies ranging from flashlights for $20 or less to portable generators for $750 or less without paying any sales tax.

Tax-free items include :

Selling for $10 or less: Reusable ice (reusable ice packs) Selling for $20 or less: Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) Candles Flashlights Lanterns

Selling for $25 or less: Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers Selling for $30 or less: Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes: AAA-cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food storage; nonelectrical) Selling for $50 or less: Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen , plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting Selling for $750 or less: Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage



List of 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Names:

According to The Farmers Almanac, these names were recycled from the 2013 season, which was considered a quiet year with no major hurricanes. Did your name make the list?