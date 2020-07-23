Should DWTS Have Been Cancelled Completely Instead Of Firing Tom & Erin?

Alfonso Ribeiro thinks so. And I can see that. How about with the pandemic, you say you cancel it for this year, then bring it back next season? I believe we could use a quick break from the show, and it’s obvious that they’re running low on quality people to get dancing on the show.

Alfonso tells Us Weekly – “I’ve texted back and forth with Tom. I would’ve never made that decision, obviously. I think Tom and Erin are the backbone of the show,” the actor, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Sometimes I look at things and I say, ‘Why don’t we just make a new show?’” he noted. “And then just make that show and then cancel the one that you’re chopping up. Right? We love Tom, and Tom to me is the best host on television. … I definitely wish Tyra [Banks] the best. I mean, Tyra got kind of her start in acting on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And I went to grade school with Tyra. So I’m hoping that she does a great job. But it’s hard. It’s going to be hard for me to watch it without Tom in there.”

Read all about it here! And enjoy some more behind the scenes from the show! I love Tom and Erin!