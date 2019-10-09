Should Movie Start Times Be The Start Of The MOVIE….Or Start Of The TRAILERS?

Personally, I LOVE THE TRAILERS!! I like to be in my seat 10 minutes before those even start!

But other hate rushing to the movie theater in order to make the displayed start time only to find out you still could have hit the concession stand? **umm, how about better planning on your part…get their earlier, and go to concessions!**

Financial expert Martin Lewis is calling on cinemas to give a film’s official start time, not the kick-off of the commercials and trailers.

Lewis attended a recent screening that was said to begin at 8:45 pm but didn’t actually come on for another 32 minutes. So he took to Twitter to complain.

The message posted Sunday has gathered over 54,000 retweets and more than 78,000 likes, even gaining support from Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright.

Do you think the trailers and commercials at theaters eat up too much time? Would you support Lewis’ effort?