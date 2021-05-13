Should Small Children Play Football?

This video of a youth football drill is sparking outrage, with many wondering whether children should be doing something like this. The 8-second clip shows a young ball carrier going head-to-head with a would-be tackler. The ball carrier lowers his helmet and runs over the defender, and it appears the 2-connect with each other’s helmets. The defender hits the ground and he’s a little shaken up. According to sources, this clip was filmed in 2019 and the coach of the team has been fired. After watching this, would you let your young child play football?