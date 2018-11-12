Should We be Concerned About Florida Ballot Recount?

Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott is accusing his Senate challenger Democrat Bill Nelson of “committing fraud.”

Scott told Fox News Sunday that Nelson is a “sore loser” and is trying to commit fraud to win his election.

Florida’s Senate race is one of three statewide contests undergoing an automatic recount, after the unofficial deadline for counties to report results passed at noon Saturday.

Before the recount was ordered, Scott remained in the lead by just over 12-thousand votes.

Since the recount, his lead has narrowed.

Both Scott and President Trump are accusing Democrats of trying to “steal” the election.

The President says enough is enough Florida.

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

The recount should be completed by Thursday but Palm Beach County has already asked for an extension.

Meanwhile both Governor Scott and former Congressman Ron DeSantis were in Naples this weekend discussing the upcoming transition into their new rolls as Senator and Governor respectively despite the recount.