Should You Eat Airplane Food?

Here’s something you should consider before opening up that tray of airplane food on your next long flight. An NBC News investigation found out that inspections on food safety for airplane caterers are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. They do far less inspections than local health departments that monitor restaurants. The inspections for airline food caterers only need to happen every three to five years. Onboard inspections of where the food is prepped and kept come “when time and opportunity allow” according to an FDA manual. Food poisoning incidents from airline food are hard to monitor because of travel and incubation periods. You may not know what got you sick. Do you eat airline meals or do you bring your own food on the airplane?