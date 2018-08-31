Should Your Commute Count As Work Hours?

Traffic flows alongside two lanes closed for repair work on the Route 495 viaduct, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in North Bergen, N.J. The first two days of a long-term road project expected to bring epic traffic jams for commuters to and from New York failed to live up to the hype, giving them at least some hope that the predictions of "carmageddon" were overstated. One laneis closed each way for rebuilding and resurfacing of the 80-year-old viaduct connecting the New Jersey Turnpike to the tunnel. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Think of it this way: if you get an email or a call from your boss during your commute, you’re going to take care of it. So that’s all work time, right?

According to the scientists behind the study, the answer is . . . YES, you should get paid for your commute.

But believe it or not, they DID find some people who wouldn’t want that.

Those people say they like having their commute to mentally switch from home mode to work mode . . . and most importantly, they don’t want to have their boss EXPECT them to get stuff done during that time.

