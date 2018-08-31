Should Your Commute Count As Work Hours?

Think of it this way: if you get an email or a call from your boss during your commute, you’re going to take care of it. So that’s all work time, right?
According to the scientists behind the study, the answer is . . . YES, you should get paid for your commute.
But believe it or not, they DID find some people who wouldn’t want that.
Those people say they like having their commute to mentally switch from home mode to work mode . . . and most importantly, they don’t want to have their boss EXPECT them to get stuff done during that time.
Check out the survey here