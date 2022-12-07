Show Me the Money: Peter Frampton sells his catalog

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Peter Frampton is the latest rock legend to sell his catalog — it’s been acquired by BMG.

The deal includes the rights to Frampton’s publishing interests, as well as the money he makes from recordings, writing songs or performing as a sideman or collaborator for artists like David Bowie, George Harrison, Donovan, Ringo Starr and Steve Miller. It spans his entire musical career, from back when he was in the band The Herd in the late ’60s, to his career with Humble Pie in the ’70s, to his record-breaking solo career.

The deal includes Frampton’s signature songs, including “Show Me The Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “I’m In You” and “I Can’t Stand It No More.”

In a statement, Frampton says he trusts BMG will “care for my legacy and that my songs are in good hands.”

In 2019, Frampton announced that he’d been diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscular disease that he expects will eventually rob him of his ability to play guitar.

His most recent album, 2021’s Frampton Forgets The Words, is a collection of instrumental covers of some of his favorite songs, including tunes by Sly and the Family Stone, Radiohead, Marvin Gaye, Roxy Music, Stevie Wonder, Harrison and Bowie.

