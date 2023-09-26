Shrek’s Swamp Available On Airbnb

An owner of a swamp mansion has featured his property on Airbnb for everyone, who is a fan of Shrek.

The picture-perfect duplicate of the cartoon film’s moss-covered cottage is situated in the Scottish Highlands; the listing is “hosted” by Donkey, and a few fortunate fans will get the opportunity to stay there for two nights at the end of October.

The Shrek-themed property even features the outhouse from the 2001 movie opening.

Beginning on October 13, anybody who wants to relive their youth may obtain a FREE reservation at Shrek’s Swamp. Airbnb is also contributing to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which aids some of Scotland’s underprivileged youngsters.

