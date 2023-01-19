“Shrinking” With Harrison Ford And Jason Segel Coming Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has today unveiled the official trailer for Shrinking, their upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. Premiering January 27th, the show was written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein.

Shrinking stars Segel as James, a well-meaning but troubled therapist who decides to stop playing by the rules. Instead of following usual training and ethics, he decides to start telling his clients exactly what he thinks, prompting some major, much-needed changes in their personal lives. But James, too, needs some help, mourning the recent death of his wife. He seeks guidance from his co-worker and mentor Paul (Ford), who’s dealing with his own impending Parkinson’s symptoms.

Shrinking also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell. Watch the trailer for the series below.

(Consequence)