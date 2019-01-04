Shutdown May Affect your IRS Tax Refund

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The partial government shutdown is also affecting workers at the IRS so they may take your money but not give you a refund.
According to local tax expert, Lawrence Levy, if the government remains shutdown until the end of the month, it could effect your tax refund.

But for now Lawrence Levy / from Levy & Associates – in Delray Beach says the shutdown only really affects people with a tax problem.

If you have a tax problem because of the government shutdown call Levy and Associates at 1-800-TAX-LEVY.

