Shutdown Negotiations Stall; What is Open and Closed

White House officials and congressional aides emerged from negotiations to end the partial government shutdown without a breakthrough on Saturday.

President Trump tweeted:

V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow. After so many decades, must finally and permanently fix the problems on the Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

Neither side budged on Trump’s demand for $5.6 million to build a wall at the border with Mexico in order to reopen the government.

Vice President Mike Pence led the two-hour session, after which acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Democrats were there to “stall.” Democrats, on the other hand, say the White House’s position on the wall is “untenable.”

The group is scheduled to meet again Sunday.

On Saturday, Trump also tweeted:

I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

As the weekend began, the President asserted that he might declare a national emergency to build the wall without approval from Congress.

He also said that the federal workers who are furloughed or working without being paid support his fight for border security.

He confirmed to reporters that he told Democrats the shutdown could last for “months or even years.”

What is closed during the government shutdown:

The Smithsonian museums and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., closed their doors on January 2.

The National Zoo is closed, although zoo workers are still caring for the animals.

Many national parks have also closed, although some are still open without services. On Christmas Eve, three days after most employees were furloughed, a 14-year-old girl reportedly fell 700 feet to her death at the Horseshoe Bend Overlook, which is part of the Glen Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona. The next day, a man died Yosemite National Park in California after falling and suffering a head injury. On December 27, a woman was killed when a tree fell on her at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

However, National Park Service spokesperson Jeremy Barnum said that six people on average die every week in the park system, due to “accidents like drownings, falls, and motor vehicle crashes and medical related incidents such as heart attacks.” He added, “Throughout the year, the National Park System offers a wide range of visitor experiences in unique landscapes with potential hazards that may exist at parks across the nation. Visitors can reduce their risk of injury if they plan ahead and prepare properly, select the most appropriate activity that matches their skill set and experience, seek information before they arrive at the park about hazards and environmental conditions, follow rules and regulations and use sound judgement while recreating.”

At Yellowstone National Park, private companies offering tours have been maintaining the property, allowing the park t operating through the winter, if needed.

The IRS has only 12 percent of its staff working at this point, and without pay. The agency is not issuing refunds, updating tax forms or answering phone lines during the shutdown. However, taxpayers will still be required to file and pay their taxes as normal during the shutdown.

Immigration courts are closed, although there is a backlog of more than 800,000 cases.

E-Verify, the government’s immigration system and database that employers use to confirm whether employees are eligible to work in the country, is not operational.

Still open and operating during shutdown:

Mail is being delivered.

Social Security checks are still being issued. Medicare and Medicaid also remain unaffected.

The Coast Guard remains operational, but says that the shutdown has caused it to reduce boating safety checks as well as patrolling and mariner licensing.

Federal courts will continue operating through January 11 by using court fee balances and funds that do not need a congressional appropriation. If necessary beyond that date, the courts can operate under the Anti-Deficiency Act, in support of Article III powers, with reduced staff.

TSA agents are considered essential, although the agency is experiencing an increase in employees calling out sick.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia investigation will continue, as it does not depend on congressional approval for funding.

USDA services that are related to law enforcement and “the protection of life and property,” as well as those that are “financed through available funding” — including a mandatory appropriation or user fees — will continue. Therefore, meat, poultry, eggs, grain and other agricultural commodities will still be inspected.

Nutrition benefits such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) will be available through January, while other nutrition assistance programs may continue to operate with state and local funding

Child nutrition programs, including School Lunch and School Breakfast, will operate into next month.

Forest Service law enforcement and emergency response efforts are operating as usual.

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services remain available, as they are funded through user fees.

Veterans are still receiving their benefits, since the Veterans Affairs Department is funded through September 2019.

Passport services continue to be available with no effect from the shutdown.

However, $10,000 annual pay increases that were scheduled to go into effect on Saturday for Vice President Pence and other officials, have been put on hold.