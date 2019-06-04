Si, it's true: Christina Aguilera plans to release another Latin album

Denise Truscello/Getty ImagesChristina Aguilera is ready to dive back into her Latin roots.

After kicking off her Las Vegas Xperience residency this past weekend, the singer teased that she’s working on another Spanish-language album -- nearly 20 years after the release of her first one, Mi Reflejo.

“I've been wanting to do it for years,” she tells Billboard. “But I want to do it the right way. I want to work with musicians and beautiful people from the Latin world who just eat, sleep and breathe it, and live it, and learn from them.”

Not only that, but she’s planning to start learning Spanish for real.

“I want to really experience it from the ground up. I always heard my parents speak it in the house, but I never fully learned [Spanish],” Christina, who is half-Ecuadorian, explains.

“I'm even digging in and trying to start the lessons -- it'll take a little time balancing the show and the recording hours, but it's coming.”

Mi Reflejo, which means My Reflection in English, came out in 2000, following Christina’s self-titled debut pop album.

