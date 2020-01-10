Sia contributes "Original" new song to 'Dolittle' soundtrack

Universal Pictures

Universal PicturesThe unofficial queen of soundtracks is back at it again.

Sia has released a new song, “Original,” to be featured on the Dolittle movie soundtrack. The song is all about embracing your uniqueness and celebrating our differences.

“And I won’t waste my life being typical/Imma be original, even when it’s difficult/And I won’t change myself when they tell me/No, Imma be original,” she sings in the chorus.

Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the title character who talks to animals, hits theaters on January 17.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



