Sia opens up about chronic pain, various health issues

The singer/songwriter let fans now over the weekend that she’s been suffering from chronic pain, among other issues.

“Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going,” Sia tweeted Friday. “Life is f****** hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone.

She elaborated on the conditions Sunday, tweeting that her neurological disease is called neuralgia and was caused by a routine surgery three years ago. Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a rare genetic syndrome and connective tissue disorder that can affect bones, skin, joints and blood vessel walls.

Sia said she’s also “severely hypothyroid” and doing “intensive therapy” for Complex PTSD.

“Oh yeah, herniated c6-7 c4-5 and cubitle tunnel syndrome,” she added. “no STDs, which frankly, is miraculous given my twenties. so... Plenty of people suffering more than me. At least I have resources. I really feel for those struggling w/the healthcare system. KEEP GOING!”

