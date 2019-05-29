Sia wants to adopt teen from HBO documentary "Foster"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Sia was so moved by the HBO documentary Foster that she's ready to adopt one of the foster children featured in the film.

The singer revealed on Twitter Tuesday that she would like to make 16-year-old Dasani part of her family.

“Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” Sia wrote.

“We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc.,” Sia added. “But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

The documentary, which premiered earlier this month, featured Dasani’s story. The teen has been in group homes since his mother was killed by the man he considered his father when he was four years old.

This isn't Sia’s first big gesture of kindness this month. She gifted $100,000 to Survivor contestant Rick Devens after he lost the competition. She also gave $15K to contestant Joe Anglim, who then donated it to charity, and $15K to contestant Aurora McCreary, who was raised in foster care.

