Signed guitars from Neal Schon, Bob Weir, Dave Mason being auctioned to benefit mental health charity

Courtesy of Backline & Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Guitars signed by Journey‘s Neal Schon, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and former Traffic member Dave Mason are among the items currently up for bid in a benefit auction that will help provide free mental health therapy to members of the music industry in need.

The Backline organization and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund have teamed up to organize the auction with the hope of raising $100,000 for Sweet Relief’s Music’s Mental Health Fund, which will provide mental health resources to about 250 music industry professionals and their family members.

The sale, which is being hosted by the Propeller social-impact platform, includes a Player Plus Stratocaster guitar signed by Schon, a D’Angelico Excel guitar autographed by Weir and a Classic Vibe ’50s Stratocaster signed by Mason.

The auction also is offering the chance to win tickets to select concerts and events, including front-row seats to Jackson Browne‘s July 26 show at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre, plus a special merch pack.

To check out the full list of items and to place a bid, visit Propeller.la.

