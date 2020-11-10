Signed Micky Dolenz, Barry Manilow, Diana Ross memorabilia part of upcoming celebrity charity auction

Courtesy of City of Hope

Collectible items signed by The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, Barry Manilow, Diana Ross and many other celebrities will go up for bid as part of an upcoming auction benefiting the City of Hope medical research and treatment center focused on cancer and other serious diseases.

The virtual sale, dubbed the “Celebrity Sale4Hope,” will kick off on November 17 at 6:30 p.m. PT with a ticketed VIP preview event hosted by Will & Grace star Eric McCormack and featuring appearances by veteran actor Craig Bierko, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and others. Tickets are available at CityofHope.org/sale4hope.

The auction then will continue on November 18 and 19 with a public sale.

Among the items being auctioned are a drum head signed by Dolenz and personalized with Monkees lyrics chosen by the winning bidder, an autographed tour program from Manilow and a limited-edition Ross poster autographed by the former Supremes singer.

Other memorabilia set to go the block include an autographed CD copy of Barbra Streisand‘s Ghosts album and a vintage Who poster signed by band members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

Check out the full list of items at e.givesmart.com.

Most of the proceeds raised by the sale will benefit the City of Hope, while a smaller portion will go toward two other organizations: Greenlight Women and the Cancer Support Community LA Junior Board. Greenlight Women is an alliance of female entertainment industry professionals focusing on the needs and goals women over age 40. The Cancer Support Community LA Junior Board aids Los Angeles-area cancer patients and their families.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.