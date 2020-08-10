Simon Cowell Broke His Back

Oh no…Simon Cowell was seriously hurt on Saturday, when he fell off an electric bike and broke his back! His spokesperson said, quote, “He was testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family” when it happened. Beyond that, it’s unclear what caused him to fall. His condition required 5-plus hours of surgery to repair. A source says he had, quote, “A number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back.” Not surprisingly, he isn’t expected to take part in this week’s live telecasts of “America’s Got Talent”, which air tomorrow and Wednesday. Here are his fellow judges wishing him well. Last night, Simon Tweeted, quote, “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back.”