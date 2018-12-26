Simon Cowell Is About to Launch a Band of Monkeys

Simon Cowell isn’t monkeying around with his next musical venture. Well, maybe he is monkeying around since he plans on his next band being made up of monkeys.

Cowell is rumored to be putting together a group of four animated monkeys that will be based on bands like The Beatles and One Direction.

“Simon wants to create the next big thing in music and he thinks a band of monkeys based on mega boybands could be the answer,” a source says about the situation.

Do you think that this project from Simon will indeed come true? Can you see Simon having some type of success with this new project? If this music is good, does it matter if the band is animated?