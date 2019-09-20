Simon Cowell Wants to Work With Original American Idol Judges Again

Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson stopped by Kelly Clarkson’s new daytime talk show. Kelly Clarkson was the very first winner of American Idol 17 years ago! They reminisced about their time on Idol. Simon Cowell said, it does make me think. If I had one wish it would be to make another show with us again. That would be my number one wish. Simon talked about what a great person Kelly is. He said she is the same person on camera as she is off-camera. He said that she respects people, is loyal and a great friend. He said that the ratings on Idol were great but that it’s, who came through the process and has made it that made it all worthwhile. How would you feel about the original Idol crew reuniting on America’s Got Talent for a season?