Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, John McCain and More To Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

The list of people receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom was released today.

The medals will be given out on July 7 at the White House.

17 people made the list. Here are some of the names:

Simone Biles

Megan Rapinoe

Gabby Giffords

Steve Jobs (posthumous)

John McCain (posthumous)

Denzel Washington

The recipients are honored for their achievements in their respective fields and their work for the country as a whole.

Simone Biles is receiving her award for her advocacy for mental health, children in the foster care system and victims of sexual assault.

Denzel Washington’s award is for being a National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 25 years.