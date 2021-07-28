Simone Biles Pulls Herself Out Of More Olympic Events

Gymnastics phenom Simone Biles will not defend her gold medal in the individual all-around tomorrow. The announcement comes the day after the American superstar withdrew from the team gymnastics final due to mental health reasons. The IOC released a statement today saying “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health.” Biles claimed four gold medals in the 2016 Rio Games.